The autopsy is scheduled for today, December 22, at 10.30 am on the body of Vanessa Ballan, the 26-year-old pregnant woman stabbed to death with seven blows last Tuesday, in her home in Riese Pio X in the province of Treviso. The autopsy examination will take place in the hospital of the Venetian city. The alleged murderer, the Kosovar Bujan Fandaj, is currently in prison on charges of multiple and multi-aggravated voluntary homicide.

The beatings before the stabbings

According to the reconstruction made by the chief prosecutor of the Republic of Treviso, Marco Martani, Vanessa “before being stabbed she was also beaten because there were signs of violent beatings on her face”. The victim, explained Martani, “tried to block the blows because she had injuries to her hands, she tried to protect herself”. Regarding the “seven stab wounds, more than one was fatal”, he stated. All elements that today will have to be explored in depth in the medico-legal examination.

Fandaj in prison

For Fandaj yesterday, before the investigating judge of the Treviso court, the arrest was validated with precautionary custody in prison. The judge, for validation purposes, considered that at the time of the arrest, as documented by the police, the suspect was in danger of fleeing.

He then shared the legal qualification of the crime – multiple and multi-aggravated voluntary homicide – made by the prosecutor's office and believed that the precautionary needs of the risk of escape and the risk of repeating the crime were recognized. The suspect exercised the right not to respond.

The man reported for stalking by Vanessa

Just over a month ago the man was reported for stalking by the victim. After the complaint filed by the victim, “there were no more incidents of harassment or unwanted approaches by Bujar towards Vanessa”, said Martani, explaining that “code red complaints are handled by the external magistrate on duty, in the event that the external magistrate on duty is not also a magistrate of the vulnerable groups and gender violence group, after the external magistrate on duty has taken immediate emergency measures, he passes the file to the magistrate of the specialized group”.

“In this specific case, the external magistrate on duty, who is not part of the group of specialized magistrates, ordered the search within a day and ordered that the file be passed to the magistrate on duty for vulnerable groups. The latter did not consider that there was a situation that required an immediate request for a precautionary measure but he decided to deepen the investigation by asking for Bujar's phone records because the messages had been deleted by Vanessa”, he explained.