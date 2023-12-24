Vanessa Ballan's funeral will take place next Friday, December 29, at 2.30 pm in the Cathedral of Castelfranco Veneto in the Treviso area. Bujar Fandaj was arrested for the murder of the 26-year-old, killed with seven stab wounds in Riese Pio

The results of the autopsy

The autopsy, carried out by the medical examiner Antonello Cirnelli, established that Vanessa Ballan was killed with 8 stab wounds, 2 superficial and 6 deep, all in the thoracic area. Furthermore, according to the reconstruction made by the chief prosecutor of the Republic of Treviso, Marco Martani, Vanessa “before being stabbed she was also beaten because there were signs of violent beatings on her face”. The victim, explained Martani, “tried to block the blows because she had injuries to her hands, she tried to take cover”. Regarding the “seven stab wounds, more than one was fatal”, he stated. All elements that today will have to be explored in depth in the medico-legal examination.

The clues that frame Bujar

During the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Treviso under the direction of the local Public Prosecutor's Office, the first evidence that led to the arrest of the man were some video frames, which showed a man with clothes “similar to those seized from the suspect at the time of the arrest and with a compatible build, filmed while he was wandering near the victim's home on the morning of 19 December, with a dark bag (the same one seized by the military personnel)”. The man was filmed climbing over the fence of the house and entering the house.

Furthermore, at the crime scene, a hammer was found with the writing '7 colour', “which belongs to the suspect” and used by the murderer to break the glass of a French window and break into the house (the tool was was then seized). Finally, “the knife with wooden handle and 20 cm blade found in the partially washed kitchen sink and also seized”, is identical to another found in the murderer's tool bag and from the same series of those found at Fandaj's house.