A mountain of patience. That’s what you need to mount birds. The Rotterdam couple Vanessa Brouwer (52) and Remco Haneveld (54) attended a one-day workshop to get acquainted with bird preparation. Remco’s idea: he took a course a year ago and gave Vanessa a workshop as a gift. However, he didn’t jump right away. “I was afraid there would be a lot of blood involved. We are big animal lovers, but then you suddenly have to cut it.”