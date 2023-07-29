An unfortunate news shocks the family of the Mexican actor Carlos Villagran, better known in the art world as ‘Kiko’, after one of his daughters will reveal that he has cancer.

(It may be of interest to you: The miracle was getting out completely: that’s how I fought a shark for 15 minutes).

Vanessa Villagrandaughter of the famous actor ‘El Chavo del 8’, decided to reveal on Friday night that for a few months has been fighting cancer after being diagnosed in early June.

(We recommend: This is how Verónica Velásquez is today, ex-queen of ‘man with man, woman with woman’).

The 40-year-old woman, who recently He had been playing the role of manager in his father’s artistic career, He sent a strong message through his social networks, where he told part of his experience.

I saw about 6 oncologists, I didn’t leave the hospital, to get information, all kinds of studies, advice, videos, I didn’t know where to take refuge, I felt so lost

“On June 6th I was diagnosed with cancer, I couldn’t believe it, two surgeries and I still didn’t believe it, for me and my family it was very surprising. I saw about 6 oncologists, I did not leave the hospital, to find out, from studies of all kinds, from advice, from videos, I did not know where to take refuge, I felt so lost, ”she said.

In addition, Vanesa Villagrán explained the changes that came to her life after being diagnosed with this disease. “I learned to meditate, talk to my body, I changed my diet and even the water. It was like a nightmare from which I didn’t know if I would wake up.”

businesswoman and model thanked for the support that he has received in recent weeks on behalf of his family and stated that Carlos Villagrán ‘Kiko’ has had a fundamental role in this long process that he has begun to face.

(Read here: Paula Torres: the young woman who died after chasing a thief and falling off a TransMilenio bus).

“However, my entire family has been watching me, my dad speaks to me on the phone every day, we cry, but he is 100% aware of everything and talking to doctors to help me. Before leaving he told me that I had 100% support. He tells me that every night he asks for me,” Vanesa explained.

See also Miracle in Mexico: Girl recovers through "intercession of the Virgin Mary" Life can change you in a second, actions are worth a thousand words. Health is the most important

Finally, the daughter of the actor from ‘El Chavo del 8’ decided to send an emotional message to her followers on social networks, where she seeks a reflection on health care and expressed that will continue with the recovery process that he is doing

“Life can change you in a second, actions are worth a thousand words. Health is the most important. I do not reproach anything and I am very grateful for all the love and affection that I receive from my family, now I feel well, I receive my chemotherapies and let’s go! If someone goes through this, I can still advise them, listen to them, and give them a lot of encouragement, “he concluded.

The controversy of Vanesa Villagrán with ‘Kiko’

A few months ago, the daughter of Carlos Villagrán was the cause of controversy in Mexico after learning that, in March of this year, decided to open an account on the adult content platform OnlyFans.

(Also: Trump challenges rival DeSantis; stands his ground, despite legal turmoil.)

Despite the popularity of his father and the fame he has in Mexico and much of Latin America, Vanesa Villagrán was always away from the spotlight show business and has been closely linked to Carlos’s public activities behind the scenes.

After the model and businesswoman opened the OnlyFans account, the man himself ‘Kiko’ came out to clarify in a media outlet that he did not agree with his daughter’s decision, but he respected her because she was already “a 40-year-old woman.”

HAROLD YEPES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

More news in EL TIEMPO