Vanesa Martín has come to El Hormiguero And he has exclusively advanced several details of his new album, My house. The singer has revealed in the Antena 3 program that Joaquín Sabina will be one of the artists with whom he will collaborate in this project, something that produces him “A lot of emotion.”

During the interview, the artist has sincere with Pablo Motos when talking about a theme that he had never pronounced in public: The tragic death of his grandparents. “In my house there has never been much talk. It is something that is, but it is not spoken. I have always stayed with the desire to know and my father too,” he started with his story.

The Andalusian armed himself with courage and asked Felipe, a friend of his who is a medium. “I am trembling. I have never talked about this. The other day I asked him: ‘And my father’s parents?’ He told me that they did not suffer and began to tell me how death was, with details of what happened to them. The roof fell, the wall collapsed, a lot of water came. And I started crying and I couldn’t keep talking to him, “he continued.

Apart from this story, Vanesa Martín pointed out that her friend Felipe has told her about many things about her life without her having offered data about it: “He looks at you and tells you how you come, the energies you give. It relieved me. People don’t leave until you don’t forget them. “

“But is Spanish?” Pablo Motos asked his guest, to try to attack ends about the information his friend knows about her and who had never commented. “He is Spanish, but he has no idea. He is a canary, but lives around the world. Spends seasons for Mexico and Colombia, “Vanesa Martín concluded in his speech.