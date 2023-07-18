With the imminent arrival of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps update, developer Gameloft has shared its full patch notes.

From tomorrow, 19th July, player players can expect to see Wreck-It Ralph’s own Vanellope racing into the valley. She will bring some new Friendship Quests with her de ella, along with new items for players to earn.

In addition to Vanellope’s sweeter than candy arrival, players will also be able to try their hand at DreamSnaps. This is essentially the game’s first multiplayer feature, and will see players taking part in weekly photo challenges with fellow members of the Disney Dreamlight community.

There will be prizes for participating in these challenges, with Gameloft promising the likes of “Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items” to add to your burgeoning kingdom.

Meanwhile, the developer has been making improvements across the game, including rebalancing the inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store. This should reduce the chances of duplicate items appearing. “This is a small, preliminary tweak as we investigate this topic further and look into changes that could be made for future updates,” Gameloft explained.

As for those playing on Nintendo Switch, Gameloft has improved the game’s general stability on the platform, and disabled the built in video capture feature. This, he said, will help reduce crash rates, with the development team continuing to monitor the situation for future improvements.

Along with the above, there will also be a variety of bug fixes and general quality of life improvements implemented with this update.

You can read the full Dreamsnaps update below:

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

Flex your creativity and compete in weekly, community-wide photo challenges with DreamSnaps! Each week, earn a variety of prizes for participating, including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items! (Please note: Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture are not compatible with DreamSnaps and cannot be included in submissions in order to keep the feature a fun environment for all players.)

Vanellope loads into the Valley, bringing with her some sweet new Friendship Quests and items to earn!

Keep up with Vanellope with more efficient hovering. The energy drain when hovering has been reduced by ~80 percent, giving you more bang for your energy buck!

The video capture feature built into the Nintendo Switch hardware has been disabled, helping reduce the frequency of crash rates. The dev team is continuing to closely monitor this topic as they consider further changes to improve performance. (Please note: Video capture via capture card and screenshot capture on Switch are unaffected and will continue to function as expected.)

General stability has been improved on Nintendo Switch. We continue to explore further means of optimization for future updates.

The inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a slight rebalance to reduce the chance of duplicates appearing. This is a small, preliminary tweak as we investigate this topic further and look into changes that could be made for future updates.

TOP BUG FIXES:

Fixed an issue which caused the game to hang at the initial loading screen for some Xbox players.

Fixed an issue which caused certain bordered paths to display with flipped borders when placed.

Fixed an issue in which certain item visuals and names did not match in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hang out with Fairy Godmother.

“The Remembered” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to find The Forgotten after experiencing a game crash.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from giving the gathered materials to Fairy Godmother.

“Hakuna Matata” quest: Fixed an issue that caused the Relaxing Oasis to disappear.

“Sprouting a Story” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented progression in this quest if the Story Book was given to WALL E in the Dazzle Beach or Glade of Trust biomes.

“An Important Night at the Restaurant” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented the player from interacting with the Service Hatch.

Fixed an issue in which Switch players would occasionally encounter a soft lock when attempting to exit Edit Mode after editing their Valley for an extended period of time.

Fixed an issue in which Rapunzel’s Summer Sundrop Gown and the Swan-Feather Pearl Necklace would appear in the Touch of Magic tool. Please note, any custom designs made using these two items will be removed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 in which the design print of certain t-shirts would transfer to newly-equipped t-shirts.

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to track Quests from the Menu.

Fixed an issue which prevented the player from changing their Avatar’s pose in Photo Mode when welcoming a new character to the Valley.

Fixed an issue in which the wrong input is displayed on-screen during the fishing minigame.

Fixed a rare game freeze that would occur on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 when signing out of PSN.

Various localization fixes.

Various visual and sound fixes.

Various additional bug fixes, optimizations and performance stability improvements.

Be sure to stay tuned for our Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps guides once this update is live.