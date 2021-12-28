The world champion affirmation of Max Verstappen in the last world championship he interrupted the long domination of Mercedes in the drivers’ championship, which had seen the German team triumph continuously since 2014. The general disappointment of the Three-pointed star for the lack of success, aggravated by the way in which Lewis Hamilton did not reach the appointment with what would have been his eighth title, inevitably threw the Briton and the rest of the team into sporting despair, now at work to seek redemption on the new world champion.

However, despite the climate of bitterness that reigns in Brackley, there is still a man belonging to the Mercedes family who is particularly happy with Verstappen’s success: Stoffel Vandoorne. The test driver of the team that won the constructors’ title, despite having already underlined his regret for the defeat of Hamilton, did not hide his joy at the success achieved by the Dutch Red Bull, his long-time friend and neighbor in the Principality of Monaco.

Interviewed by RTBF Sport, the 28-year-old Belgian remarked on this feeling, also adding a personal consideration on the outcome of the world championship: “Max told me he never normally feels pressure – explained the current Mercedes driver in Formula E – but during the last Grand Prix he confessed that he felt intense pressure for the first time in his career. He was so happy, because he made many sacrifices to get to where he is now. He deserves the title, especially for the progress made by him and by Red Bull ”.

“Honestly, if you look at his season, there were three moments where he lost a lot of points. If that didn’t happen – he concluded – he probably would have become champion sooner“.