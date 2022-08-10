In South Korea, the double Seoul E-Prix is ​​about to be staged, a swan song for second-generation single-seaters as well as the last round of Season 8 that will have to return the verdicts of both world titles. Stoffel Vandoorne and Mercedes appear as the main initiates to graduate world championswith the Star manufacturer repeating the double success of 2021 before ending his stay in Formula E, while the Belgian would win his first FIA title after the GP2 title he won back in 2015. On the eve of the decisive stage in Seoul, Vandoorne met with journalists to comment on their feelings in view of such an important appointment, as well as to retrace the key moments of the championship.

“I feel good”Stoffel begins. “I’ve had a good period recently, scoring points consistently. Obviously now it’s the last round of the season and I just have to wrap up, which might sound easier than it really is. But the competition is tight, the other guys are fast and I still have to do my job on the track. I will go with the same approach I have had since the beginning of the year: think race by race, make sure as a team that we have a competitive car and do a good job on the track ”. Vandoorne holds a lead in the drivers’ standings of 31 points from Evans and 41 over Mortara, with 58 points still to be awarded. However, the Belgian does not seem to underestimate the challenge that awaits him: “I must be worried about them. I prefer to be in my position before the last race with the advantage I have, but I will not be able to sleep and I will still have to do well. We have seen Mitch win both races in Rome and you can expect them to be equally competitive. Edoardo and Venturi have practically the same car as us, so I expect them to be fast too, who have done a great job during the season. Yes, I have to worry. My best chance to win is to beat them and stay ahead of them and that’s what I will try to do ”.

The decisive round will be staged on the new Seoul track, particularly varied and demanding in its configuration, as well as featuring a scenographically prominent section such as the one inside the stadium. The great variability of the weather, however, represents the greatest danger for Vandoorne, potentially capable of realizing scenarios that are currently quite unlikely: “The circuit looks quite interesting, with some special features. The first part of the tour is winding and at very low speeds, inside the stadium. The last sector instead offers long straights and a different asphalt. From the simulator it also seems to be a fairly bumpy track. I don’t think it’s particularly critical on the energy front, which is why overtaking will be a bit more difficult and will make qualifying more important. To be honest, I believe that the weather will be the main thing to deal with during the weekend. Some people who are already there report that a lot of water is coming down ”. There are therefore reasons for apprehension on the eve of the Korean trip, but which, as often happens in professional sports, can turn into further stimuli:“I think it’s normal to have this kind of pressure, but it’s something I appreciate. I love being in this position where everyone expects me to do welland, however, like any time you get into the car. I don’t think there is much different this week ”.

Overall, Vandoorne has been the author of a season worth framing, with very few mistakes or subdued performances recorded since the beginning of the season: “This year I have been consistent. I’ve certainly had my bad days, but I think I’ve always managed to recover well in the race. In Mexico I wasn’t doing that bad, I probably would have finished fifth or so when everyone else was running out of energy. Overall it was a very positive, concrete season. I think it was important to qualify up front and then race well, but even when qualifying didn’t go well, like in Saudi Arabia, Mexico and also in the second race in London, in general I was able to recover and straighten things out. Surely this was the key to my season: recover and stay out of troublewhich is sometimes not easy ”.

The eventual world championship victory would constitute for Stoffel the first title won in seven years, with the last one going back to the success in GP2 in 2015. Such periods can unaccustom a driver from the dynamics involved in the fight for a title, making the task even more difficult, but Vandoorne is not the only driver on the international scene to wait a long time: “First of all we have to try to win, but in general it is a challenge. When you look at so many guys in Formula 1, their latest title goes back to the propaedeutic categories they won before getting there. When I arrived in Formula 1, I was not in the right conditions and there was not even the possibility of being able to fight for the podium or the victory. It is difficult to make comparisons. You need to get to a certain level where you also need a little luck, that things are going your way and that you are in the ideal environment to do so. After Formula 1 I managed to find it: it took some time to build it, but I knew that Mercedes would create that environment and that I would have the tools available to be able to fight for a title again. Last year Nyck won the championship and I think I had a good deal of bad luck in that championship. This year I had a good progression and I hope to be able to finish well in Seoul ”.

Being back to fight for an FIA world championship crowns the career path for Vandoorne, who before arriving in Formula E had to face his own exit from Formula 1 and the consequent emotional impact: “I’m still the same guy, just a couple of years older. Formula 1 was a different environment and I had some difficult times at the time, but I was still confident in my talent, my skills and what I could do in a racing car. As soon as I arrived in Formula E I realized that in the right conditions I could fight for the victory and for the championship. The first year was obviously a bit tougher, with a new team that wasn’t a constructor and there were so many things to learn. Despite this, however, we still won some podiums and pole positions. In a way, the first year was a good one. I never doubted though ”. In the final in Seoul, however, there will not only be Stoffel’s personal story to follow, but also that of Mercedes who aspires to leave its mark once again in the full-electric category before saying goodbye at the end of the championship: “It would be nice for the team to be able to win two years in a row. Last year Nyck won the Drivers ‘World Championship and the constructors’ team, while now we are leading both classifications. We have the chance to finish in style in Seoul, also considering that it will be the last race for Mercedes and it would be a beautiful conclusion for this story as well. I would like to offer them a nice farewell party and I hope I can“.

In addition to the challenge valid for both championships, the last act of the Gen2 cars will be staged in South Korea. Thus ends a four-year period that began with the domination of a single team, but which progressively saw the different parties spur each other on, increasing the level of competition as well as the balance on the grid: “There has been a lot of growth in the last two years and in general there have been changes in terms of competitiveness between the teams. I arrived in Season 5 with a new team, HWA, which later merged with Mercedes. When it comes to that time, there was a dominant DS-Techeetah at the start of that new generation and this spurred everyone to raise their standards and the level of competition. The teams have become extremely competitive and the margins have gradually narrowed. It has also become more difficult to achieve good results, because when you leave some performance on the road, there is someone else who takes advantage of it. It gives satisfaction for a rider to know that when you do well, it is because you have maximized your potential ”.