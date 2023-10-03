Vandoorne’s 2023

Among the busiest drivers ever for the 2024 season the name of cannot be excluded Stoffel Vandoorne, who already participated in the Formula E championship this year while accepting the role of third driver in Aston Martin. With the Formula 1 car, Vandoorne (formerly an official McLaren driver from 2016 to 2018) also took part in the Pirelli tests at Spa-Francorchamps, as well as taking part in several simulator sessions.

Another step in 2024

However, next year’s calendar will be even busier for the 31-year-old from Kortrijk: the world champion of Formula E In 2021-2022 he will continue his experience in the top electric series once again with the team DS Penskeremaining at the same time in England with theAston Martin. Yet, despite this dual commitment, Vandoorne also signed with the Peugeot for the World Endurance Championship, in which he already took part this year in the 6 Hours of Fuji to replace Nico Müller, out due to injury. In 2024, however, he will be a real regular driver for the transalpine team together with his Swiss teammate and Loic Duval, taking the place of the American Gustavo Menezes.

Hopes of staying in F1

With two championships to compete full-time, Vandoorne will have to irreparably reduce his presence in some Formula 1 weekends, but despite this he still hopes to be able to offer his contribution to the Silverstone manufacturer: “It’s obvious that the work is very demanding and I will have to travel a lot – declared ad Autosport – but I believe it is still possible to be involved in Aston Martin. It takes some management with all parties, and everyone needs to be aware of what the priorities are and what my availability is. If everyone agrees, then it is possible. I think, above all, it is up to me to be very clear with all parties, in terms of where to spend my time, but also how to manage my travel and my energy levels, because I will be spending a lot of time on the plane. I’m making sure this doesn’t affect my racing“.

The next goals

Vandoorne’s main objective is therefore to save resources and avoid continuous empty trips, even more so in an F1 calendar which includes 24 races for 2024: “What I want to avoid is moving from one continent to another and spending a lot of energy for nothing – he added – in Aston Martin there’s me and Felipe Drugovich, and we’ll have to split the roles. I wouldn’t want to get to 24 races without ever driving. The best preparation for a driver is to keep racing, and the good thing is that Aston Martin understands this.” Limited to the WEC, even more so after the experience in Japan, Vandoorne is enthusiastic about the role he will play next year in this championship: “I have always been a fan of the WEC since I first tried it in 2019 with SMP, and did a full season in LMP2 in 2021 – he concluded – It has always been my wish to return, but with a manufacturer in the higher class. I’m happy to be with Peugeot now, which obviously has a great history in the sports car world especially in an era where sports car racing is growing so much and has a lot of hype around it, and it’s great to be part of it. Le Mans is one of the races I look forward to the most, it’s a special event. I just hope to be able, one day, to fight for a victory in that race.”