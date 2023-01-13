Less and less is missingMexico City e-Prixfirst appointment of the 2022-2023 season of Formula E. A championship that will inevitably go down in the history of the top open-wheel electric category, thanks to the absolute debut of the Gen3 single-seaters, but also for other aspects that should not be underestimated: among these, the debut of teams of the caliber of McLaren and Maserati , but also for the passage of riders from one team to another. In these market operations, the most interesting concerns that of the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoornewhich due to the departure of Mercedes is now with the number 1 printed on the DS Penske.

A championship therefore full of changes in itself and for the Belgian driver himself, who still has vivid memories of his world title conquered last year: “It’s still a good feeling – he told in an interview reported by the official website of Formula E – I’m still very proud of everything I achieved last year. It definitely was under the banner of constancy, which is what I was able to keep throughout the entire season. The key was work ethic and mental strength, because Formula E weekends are very tough. You have to manage certain emotions, because the ups and downs you can encounter are incredible. My mindset has been that of don’t leave anything on the table that could cost me the performance. I wanted to give it my all, make sure I was giving my best and doing the best I could every time I went out on track.”

A world championship conquered with Mercedes, and which he will try to repeat this year with DS Penske. A new team therefore for Vandoorne, just as his teammate will be new: Jean-Eric Vergne, i.e. the only one to boast more than one title won. Two challenges that do not worry Vandoorne, and which indeed stimulate him to repeat himself again this season: “I join a group of people who have been very successful in the past – he added – I think that together, with the experiences I’ve gained over the last four years in Formula E, we have a lot to bring to each other. Our ambitions are very high and our common goals are to fight to win races and championships. I sincerely hope that we can achieve these goals. Jean-Eric and I have known each other for a while, but it will be the first time we’ll work together on the track. So far everything has gone very well, we both won a lot and got on the podium several times. We have a lot of experience and I think this will benefit our leadership and certainly the team in the future. I can’t tell who will be the biggest threat for season 9. There are so many variables and so much novelty that it’s too early to tell who the closest competitors will be. I hope the fight is between me and him. It would be a luxury position for our team, but we just have to keep working hard. With Gen3 there are many new developments, many opportunities to create a very strong package and that’s what we focus on. We’ll worry about the others later.”