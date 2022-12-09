Is one Stoffel Vandoorne excited the one on the Bologna stage. The Belgian is indeed announced as Formula E world championa name that hardly leaves you indifferent: “It’s a good feeling. It’s not every year that you get the opportunity to win a world championship. Of course, I’m honored to have won the World Championship this year, especially in Mercedes’ last season in Formula E.” Vandoorne is now one of the very few world champions from Belgium, a goal that he shares with Jacky Ickx and made possible by the great consistency expressed during the year: “I would say the key was consistency. I only won one race, but in all the other races I finished in the top five, consistently scoring points. This has definitely been the key to my season.”

The only E-Prix won by the Belgian was also the most coveted. Vandoorne has in fact triumphed on the streets of Monte Carlo, at the end of a race with a great strategic component: “Monaco is obviously one of the most important races to win and I’m happy to have won that one. The race itself was very tactical, Evans was in the lead and it was all about drafting and saving energy. The pace was good from the start and in the end we were able to overtake. We had a little more energy than the others and we brought it home”. Season 8 archived, the focus now shifts to 2023 and to imminent technical revolution: “It will be a big change, not only for me personally due to the team change, but for everyone with the new generation cars. After the tests, at the moment the Gen3s seem to be very tricky, difficult to ride, with a lot of power but not so much grip. It will certainly be a challenge, especially on street circuits. At the moment it’s a bit of an unknown to say where we will be, but that’s the beauty of Formula E, nobody knows how it will go. I think with the Gen3s it will be much more difficult to get into the right operating window and get the revs together. They will certainly be more demanding”.

Vandoorne will also change sides in the Formula 1 paddock, having been named third Aston Martin driver after having held the same role in Mercedes: “I will be the reserve driver for the team. I will still have my commitment to Formula E but when he is not racing it is very likely that I will be in the Formula 1 paddock with Aston Martin. It’s a new adventure for me, coming from Mercedes. It’s also exciting though, it’s a growing team, they’re developing the car a lot and I’ll find my friend Fernando again.” Finally, the Belgian was asked about his former teammate, Nyck de Vriesin particular if his landing in Formula 1 gives him optimism in being able to follow in his footsteps for a return to the Circus: “It’s hard to say. I had a good season and suddenly people started talking about me again. I had my opportunity in Formula 1, but I think that not only me and not only in the Formula E paddock, but also in other championships there are drivers who deserve a chance in Formula 1. It doesn’t just depend on us though. It also depends on the teams and what they are looking for. For my part, the best thing I can do is ride at my best.”