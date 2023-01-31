The focus of Stoffel Vandoorne he is now focused above all on Formula E, a category in which the Belgian driver became world champion in 2022 with Mercedes and in which he is also competing this season, at the wheel of the DS Penske team. Yet the 30-year-old Flemish is still in the orbit of Formula 1, a category in which he competed in the two-year period 2017-2018 (after making his debut for just one race in 2016) without ever having too much luck. Indeed Vandoorne found himself in the team McLaren during the most difficult period experienced by the Woking team, between the conclusion of the stormy relationship with Honda and the beginning of what would have been the brief partnership with Renault, before embracing Mercedes engines again.

In those seasons the Belgian shared the garage with Fernando Alonso. Now the two have found each other, as the Asturian has become the regular driver of Aston Martin and the current #1 of Formula E has joined the same team occupying the role of third driver that he has already played for several years in Mercedes . Over the years with regard to Alonso, the narrative of the paddock has often been that of a box and teammate who is anything but easy to manage. However, Vandoorne does not agree with this view: “It’s always nice for a young driver arriving to work alongside a highly experienced driver. You have to have an open mind and see how they approach and build their race weekends – said Vandoorne al Mirror Sports this week – Fernando is one of the greatest to do this. I have a great relationship with him“insisted the Belgian driver.

“I was thrilled to join Aston Martin for a completely different experience – concluded Vandoorne in reference to the Silverstone team – is a team that he is investing a lot of money in trying to become one of the team leaders. For me to be a part of it right now, helping them develop the car in that direction, is fantastic. I hope I can help them become a winning team soon“.