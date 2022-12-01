The veils fall from one of the most expectant teams on the eve of the new World Cup. In fact, no manufacturer can boast the palmares of DS, both in terms of the success of the Satory powertrain, already graduated in the past as world constructor champion, and in terms of drivers. Antonio Felix Da Costa left, married in Porsche, was replaced by another world champion, Stoffel Vandoorne, as well as holder of the last title. The Belgian joins the double champion Jean Eric Vergne, for a stellar line-up unmatched on the grid of the next world championship. However, the world championship campaign promises to be anything but easy for DS, with the lack of collaboration with Techeetah and having to face the many variables associated with the transition to third generation cars.

Nonetheless, Vandoorne had no doubts about his destination after the star’s exit: “After Mercedes decided to leave the championship, I started evaluating which team could allow me to fight again for racing and for the title. From my point of view, there was no doubt that the DS-Penske alliance was the best choice for me. The results on the track speak for themselves, looking at what they have achieved in the past, which is very important. Vergne also brings experience to the team. I think it’s the best team to work with in the future. They had great success during the Gen2 era with Jean and Antonio, also taking two constructors’ titles. There is certainly a great deal of experience within this team and now with the new DS-Penske alliance there are new resources available. I myself am new to the team and bring further experience. All these parts blend together and promise great potential. I have good feelings about it”.

Not only past successes and experiences lay the best foundations for the team’s future, but Vandoorne believes that his own skills developed in the world champion team can enrich a team that is already based on excellent foundations. “What do I bring? The whole working methodology I learned in Mercedes”explains the world champion. “When I joined the team, they were running the Formula E project like a smaller Formula 1 stable. I learned a lot in the way they work as a team, not just in terms of set-up, because ultimately these cars are quite similar in set-up, while being different in powertrain. In Formula E you play on the smallest details and for DS it was useful that I had some experience in this and that I discussed it here with the engineers of my new team, to see what we were doing at Mercedes. Conversely, it was important for me to understand how they worked, so as to take the best parts and put them together”.

However, the protagonist of the launch event is the E-TENSE FE23, which retains the characteristic black-gold coloring that accompanied DS-Techeetah’s successes. However, the livery is the only element of continuity with the second-generation car, given that the new single-seater is equipped with a powertrain whose design started well in advance, as explained by the Chief Technical Officer Nicolas Mauduit: “Normally car development starts 12 to 18 months in advance, so DS Performance started very early, especially for the motor, inverter and power electronics. The regulation makes it possible to experiment with new technologies in the motor generator and in the inverterwhile the layout is quite frozen, allowing only one motor on the rear axle, which is where we develop the powertrain”.

The Gen3s will be able to count on 100 kW more than their forefathers, also weighing 50 kg less, but this does not mean they will be easier to drive according to Vandoorne: “I don’t know if it’s easier. The car is certainly faster, but there are many new features, including the tyres, which change the feeling of the car a lot, also because this year we have more power, which is why traction management will be much more complex than in the past, with a lot of rear wheel slip when exiting. I’m not even so sure that power management will be easier. Generally, when they say that things get easier then in reality it is the other way around, because we end up being all closer and the differences are played out on the small details”. According to the Belgian, however, the mentality will not be affected by the new single-seaters: “The cars are faster, but that doesn’t change the approach to the race. You try to be the best, to overtake others and I don’t think speed will change the approach. It will depend a bit on how the energy management will be during the season. By the end of the Gen2 era, everyone had a vision of how to race in Formula E and maybe this will be a little different, but I hope the racing will still be fun.”

Neither Jean-Eric Vergne believes the change of pace of the new cars will affect the approach: “We’ll go faster, but not too fast and I don’t think anything will change in the approach. It will be exactly the same as in past years. The only aspect I’m dubious about is power management. We don’t have the experience yet to establish how it will be in the race and there may be multiple winning strategies. We also don’t know if we will have fast charging in the pits during the year. This could probably change my approach slightly. In terms of pure driving though, the only change will be the tyres. We will need to ride in a slightly different way than the Gen2s”. Furthermore, the French double champion is not afraid that the technical revolution could undermine the certainties of the team: “The car is new, but not the team. Penske has a wealth of experience in Formula E, having been there since the first season. I also spent five years with DS. Therefore, we don’t have to find our own way – we know how to work and which way to go. There are no reasons not to think that we will be competitive in the first race and that we will fight for the win. It is a new car and we’ve probably yet to figure out some tricks from itbut if we work well we will find them and exploit them to have an advantage and win the championship, which is our common goal”. Finally, Vergne made fun of the absence of rear brake discs from third generation single-seaters: “By now I’m used to being stripped of car parts and still going ahead. My Formula E car had the rear discs removed and it works just as well, while my Peugeot 9X8 had the rear wing removed, but it generates quite a lot of downforce. As long as I have four wheels and an engine, I’m good to go.”

Stoffel Vandoorne doesn’t hesitate to answer when asked about his goal for the upcoming season: “Be champion. Obviously, when you win a championship you want to defend your title. Jev has done it in the past, it’s not an easy task and I know it’s a big challenge. However, I like a challenge, I look forward to it. Joining a new team and with new generation cars makes everything really unpredictable. I don’t know where we will be. We hope to be competitive, but we are in a position to be. Everyone in the team shares the same values ​​and goals. This is the most important thing”. Instead, Vergne is decidedly more pragmatic in his answer: “I think we need to have realistic goals. We still don’t know how our car will behave in comparison with the opponents. If we discover that we have the fastest car from day one, the goal will clearly be to be both driver and constructor champions. But if for some reason some other team has done a better job than us and it’s clear we can’t beat them, then the aim would be to improve the car in the weaker areas, grow and do a better job. When we have done this, it will be about recovering and winning more races than the others. Nowadays, the only realistic goal is to extract the maximum potential from this car, make no mistakes during the season and always stay at the top of your level. Generally, when you do this you are not far from perfection and the top step of the podium. This is my goal.”

As already expressed in the past, both Vandoorne and Vergne are two potential candidates for the title. Insiders therefore wonder if the coexistence between the two champions in the DS Penske garage will be idyllic or if rather the competition on the track could lead to internal friction. However, Vergne does not believe that a home duel necessarily represents a negative scenario: “I sincerely hope that will be the case, because then it would mean that we would have the best car and that we would be fighting at the top of the championship. I think it’s every Team Principal’s dream and nightmare”.