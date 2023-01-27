The moment he is experiencing in recent months Stoffel Vandoorne is certainly one of the brightest of his career, as evidenced by the title of world champion conquered last season in Formula E with Mercedes. At the same time, in addition to the first appointments in which he is taking part for the 2022-2023 championship, the Belgian driver will divide his commitments between the top electric category and Formula 1, where he will play the role of third driver of Aston Martin. A situation very similar to that experienced last year by Nyck de Vries, also reigning Formula E champion and at the same time third Mercedes driver in the Circus. However, there is a substantial difference between the two riders, even if the latter will fade in the coming months with De Vries’ debut in AlphaTauri.

Vandoorne, in fact, already boasts some experience in Formula 1 as an official driver, having competed three seasons consecutive, from 2016 to 2018, behind the wheel of McLaren. However, a period characterized by a strong competitive crisis and results for the Woking team, as evidenced by the two seventh places obtained by the 30-year-old as the best overall result. Yet, despite the fact that the current focus is entirely on Formula E, the Belgian has not ruled out his interest in a potential return to Formula 1 in the coming years. “Never say never – commented a Reuters on the eve of the Diriyah e-Prix – You never know what will happen to someone’s career in the next couple of years, but I would say my focus is on Formula E. I’m just trying to do my best here on the track. I believe that for a rider the most important thing is always performance on the track. Then people suddenly get interested again, shall we say. So I focus on Formula E to try and win races and championships here. The rest is out of my control.”