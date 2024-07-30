The former line-up

Last week the Maserati had announced the separation from the two drivers who had participated in the last Formula E championship: Jehan Daruvalawho replaced Edoardo Mortara just last season, and Maximilian Guntherauthor of the first victory for the Trident in the top category of electric single-seaters which marked the return to success for the Modena-based manufacturer since the 1957 German GP of Formula 1.

The new pilots

Having bid farewell to the entire line-up, Maserati has presented another completely new one in view of the season 2024/2025the eleventh in the history of Formula E. As widely expected after leaving DS Penske, the team announced the arrival of the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorneworld champion in 2021/2022 and currently competing in the WEC with Peugeot. From McLaren, with whom he competed in the last two world championships, here is the British Jake Hughes.

Vandoorne’s first words

After his debut in 2018/2019, Vandoorne played the following three seasons with Mercedes, winning three victories and above all the aforementioned world title. Following the withdrawal of the German manufacturer from Formula E, the Belgian driver then landed in DS Penske, a team with which he however achieved only one podium in two years: “I am very happy to join Maserati MSG Racing next season and I am proud to be associated with an iconic name in motorsport like Maserati – he has declared – I am excited to start working with the team. Although I have never worked directly with them, I know the team well, both from my time at DS Penske and also from my time at Mercedes, when we shared a powertrain with Venturi. They are a fantastic group of people, very competent, very determined and I look forward to working with them in the future. I hope we will be very successful and fight for wins and championships together.”

Jake Hughes’ CV includes two seasons in Formula E, both with McLaren, with which he achieved just one podium in the last Shanghai E-Prix: “I am delighted to join Maserati MSG Racing – added the British – the success the team has had, being one of the founding teams of Formula E, speaks for itself. On a personal level, I have worked with the team in the past, so I know them well and I can’t wait to return. I know the season has just finished, but I can’t wait to get to HQ in Monaco to start working with the engineers, get on the simulator and really start preparing for season 11.” This marks the start of an exciting new chapter in my career. career and I know the best is yet to come.”