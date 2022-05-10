Mercedes is at the top of both world classifications, with Stoffel Vandoorne currently leading the Drivers’ World Championship following the success in Monte Carlo. An apparent idyll with a bittersweet aftertaste for the Stuttgart manufacturer, however, which has already announced its farewell to electric single-seater competitions at the end of the season. The latest rumors would see the current staff led by Ian James as the basis for the birth of the McLaren team in Formula E, with the British team enjoying the Nissan engine. However, there is great uncertainty about the future of the two drivers, between the current world champion Nyck de Vries and Vandoorne himself.

The Belgian driver spoke about his future at a meeting with journalists following his victory in the Principality: “Nothing is confirmed yet for the team, although many know which direction it is heading. From my point of view, there are a lot of things to analyze about where will be the best place to be and what will be the most competitive package. There are some opportunities, in the end I will have to decide what will be best for my future and what will guarantee me the most competitive package to continue being in a position to win races and fight for the championship. This will be the most important thing for me ”.

“I think I’ll be on the grid next year“Vandoorne continued. “I want to stay in Formula E and this is my thoughts for the future. There are a lot of changes going on in the paddock and within our team. For me, the most important thing will be to have a package and a competitive car that still allow me to fight for victories and for the championship. I will take the time to make the best decision ”.

However, staying in Formula E with a team affiliated to another manufacturer would not a priori imply the renunciation of the role of reserve driver in Formula 1 for Mercedes: “When I joined the Mercedes program in Formula E, I imagined my career with them would be very long. Obviously, with their decision to leave the championship last year, everyone knows that I will have to look for a different solution. I would love to be able to stay in the Mercedes family in a way that allows me to keep my role as a reserve driver which I share with Nyck, because it is something unrelated to Formula E. We will see: I have a good relationship with them and we hope to continue in some way “.