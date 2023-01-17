And a thick scarf, that’s what the Vandervell S is.

SUVs, crossovers. Yawn, yawn and yawn. The car landscape has not become any better for car enthusiasts in recent years. The hot hatch in particular is a category in danger of extinction. Fortunately, there are still companies that believe in it. The German Vanwall, for example, with the Vandervell S and S Plus.

It is the latest promise from this startup. The model should actually be launched at the end of this year. What you’re looking at is an electric hot hatch. Two variants have been announced.

The Vandervell S is equipped with four-wheel drive and 320 hp system power. The communicated range is 450 kilometers for this electric car. The EV accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Not as fast as a Tesla, but smooth enough for a hot hatchback. If you want it faster, you should go for the Vandervell S Plus. With 580 hp, this is a lot more powerful and sprints to 100 in 3.4 seconds. You do sacrifice something on range, which is a bit less at 420 kilometers.

I’m going to help you out of a dream now. The Vandervell S is unfortunately not a replacement for a Volkswagen Golf R or a Ford Focus RS. At least if you look at the price tag. The German startup charges a hefty starting price of 128,000 euros. The electric car is therefore not for everyone. A high price, for which you get a piece of exclusivity in return. Vanwall only makes 500 units of the Vandervell

