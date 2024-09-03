The president of the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee), Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), said that confirmation of the date depends on Rodrigo Pacheco

The president of the CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs), senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), said this Tuesday (Aug 3, 2024) that he intends to hold the hearing of Gabriel Galípolo, nominated by the government to preside over the BC (Central Bank), on October 17. However, it still depends on the confirmation of the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The conversation between the two should take place this Tuesday.

The report of the hearing is among Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) and Angelo Colonel (PSD-BA). The definition of the name will be decided between the two, he said Vanderlanto the Poder360.

According to this digital newspaper, the tendency is for the report to fall into the hands of Jaques Wagner. The leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) in the Senate, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), rapporteur of Galípolo’s nomination for the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy directorate, recommended the PT senator to Vanderlan.

On Monday (2 August 2024), the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, named Jaques Wagner as rapporteur. The Senate, however, saw the move as “interference“. To the Poder360sources said that the rapporteur could even be the PT member, but not because of Padilha.