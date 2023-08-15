From now on, energy company Vandebron will charge owners of solar panels fixed costs for feeding power back to the grid. Due to the significant increase in solar panels, the energy grid is becoming increasingly overloaded and there are power surpluses on the market.

Vandenbron wants to be the first party in the Netherlands to distribute the costs it has to incur for this itself from now on “proportionately”. These so-called imbalance and profiling costs have so far been passed on to customers with and without solar panels.

But Vandebron opts for a new distribution, whereby people with solar panels will pay a fixed amount per day for the return of electricity. An average household with solar panels would save about 10 to 20 euros less per month due to the new measure.

"Currently, almost 40 percent of our customers have solar panels on their roofs. We are pleased with this growth, but now see that the amount of solar energy that is simultaneously fed back into the overloaded grid is causing problems," says financial director Kim Verdouw.

Not fair

She emphasizes that Vandebron finds it annoying that people with solar panels are hit in the wallet by the measure. “At the same time, we do not think it is fair that those who do not have solar panels have to pay for the costs resulting from the overloaded grid.”

For new customers, the new cost allocation takes effect immediately. For existing customers with a variable contract, this will take effect from October. People with a permanent energy contract with Vandebron will continue to have the same contract conditions as long as their contract is still valid.



