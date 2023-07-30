During the peaceful procession in memory of Michelle Causo, a group of vandals broke away and entered the killer’s house, destroying it

A demonstration was held on Friday in honor of the memory of Michelle Causo. During the procession, a group of boys aged between 15 and 18 broke away and reached the house of the 17-year-old’s killer, forcing the entrance and destroying the entire apartment. The authorities are working to identify and report the perpetrators of the act.

That which occurred at Springvalley of Rome last June 28 is a tragedy that has shaken everyone. Michelle Causo, a 17-year-old girl, was brutally killed by a man of her age, who after stabbing her put her in a supermarket trolley and abandoned her as if she were garbage.

Everyone knew Michelle and everyone, even though it’s been a month they still care keep his memory alive and above all to ask for justice.

Last Friday, exactly one month after the tragic death by Michelle Causo, family and friends organized a demonstration in the streets of the neighborhood.

After one suffragecelebrated in the same church where the 17-year-old’s funeral was also celebrated, the many present kicked off a procession that crossed the streets of Primavalle.

Michelle Causo’s killer’s house destroyed

During the demonstration tempers have warmedwith Michelle’s friends and family screaming for justice once again.

What happened shortly after, however, went far beyond that. A group of about 100 units, made up of very young children, between 15 and 18 years old, detached from the procession and reached the building in via Dusmet. The one where Michelle’s killer lived and where the crime was committed.

Credit: The Messenger

THE vandals they have before screwed up the condominium door, then they did the same with the entrance door to the house, ignoring the seals that the authorities had posted outside.

Once inside they vented their anger, destroying practically everything.

Oral authority I’m at work for individuatestop and denounce the perpetrators of this which, to all intents and purposes, is an act of vandalism that has nothing to do with a peaceful demonstration.