Unknown vandals destroyed the monument to Komsomol resistance on Mount Semashko, located in Tuapse. On Saturday, May 8, reports press service Of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnodar Territory.

“On the evening of May 7, 2021, the media reported about the destruction of the war memorial on Mount Semashko by unknown persons. According to available information, the memorial plaques of the memorial, which was erected in honor of the Tuapse defensive operation of 1942, which was an integral part of the battle for the Caucasus, have been broken, ”the press service of the department reads.

Investigators decide on the issue of transferring the materials received after checking the incident by the police for their further consideration by the investigating authorities in order to make a procedural decision.

On Monday, May 3, it became known that in the United States in Portland, unknown vandals painted Nazi swastikas and other graffiti on the Holocaust memorial. During the investigation of the incident by law enforcement agencies, similar images were found on road signs and concrete barriers in the area.