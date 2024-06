Stones stacked at a memorial at the former German Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Weimar, Germany | Photo: EPA/FILIP SINGER

A memorial to Jews who died in the Holocaust was vandalized in the city of Weimar, Germany.

According to a local report, vandals graffitied the anti-Semitic phrase “Jews are criminals” on so-called Stolpersteine ​​or stumbling blocks, which are located on local sidewalks to identify homes that once belonged to local Jews, the newspaper reported. Thuringer Allgemeine.

In addition to recent acts of vandalism at the memorial, the report found that the same phrase was spray-painted on advertising posters at a Jewish festival and other places honoring Jews last year.

German authorities have not yet identified the perpetrators of the anti-Semitic acts, but the policy works on the hypothesis that the actions are connected.

Since October last year, when Hamas invaded Israeli territory and killed thousands of civilians, there has been a significant increase in anti-Semitic actions in Germany and other European countries.

According to German internal intelligence, crimes involving anti-Semitism increased from 33 incidents last year, until October, to 492 cases.