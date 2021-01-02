House of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in the American San Francisco was attacked by unknown vandals. This is reported by the edition TMZ Saturday, January 2nd.

It is noted that the call to the police about vandalism in Pelosi’s house was received at three in the morning. The intruders put inscriptions on the gates of her garage, among which was the phrase – “We want everything,” and also threw a pig’s head to the building. In addition, on the site in front of the garage of the politician, everything was covered in blood, probably fake.

The publication suggests that the attack on the Pelosi house is connected with the refusal of the Senate to pass a bill approved by the House of Representatives of Congress to increase direct payments to taxpayers from $ 600 to $ 2 thousand as part of measures to stimulate the national economy.

The $ 600 disbursement was foreseen in the draft budget for fiscal 2021, which began on October 1. On December 28, the current US President Donald Trump signed the draft budget. It includes a $ 900 billion economic aid package.

On the same day, the US House of Representatives voted for an initiative to increase direct payments to citizens of the country from $ 600 to $ 2,000, but the Senate refused to pass the relevant bill.

The Senate decision angered Trump. He called him unwise and dishonest towards the Americans.