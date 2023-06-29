Just two days after its appearance this morning, June 29, urban decor workers in Milan removed the artwork “Silvio Berlusconi, Self-Made Man”, the mural created by the artist aleXsandro Palombo in Via Volturno in front of the number 34, the building where CavaIiere grew up with his mother Rosa, his father Luigi, the sister Maria Antonietta and brother Paolo, and where there is still that living room which was his bedroom from the age of 13 onwards.

The work had appeared in the center of the Isola district in the shadow of the skyscrapers a few steps from the Bosco Verticale on the morning of Tuesday 27 June and in a few hours it went viral on social media becoming an attraction in the neighborhood with a continuous coming and going of many people rushed to the place to take pictures and selfies.

The work is a portrait of Silvio Berlusconi in his classic elegant suit, wrapped in the colors of blue and his ever-present polka dot tie, in one hand a bucket with glue and the inscription Self-Made Man, in the other hand a brush soaked in glue with which he affixed a toponymic plaque bearing the indication of the place “Via Silvio BERLUSCONI 1936-2023”.

Yesterday morning the mural had been vandalized by unknown persons with offensive and abusive writings but was promptly protected and cleaned up by the residents of the neighborhood, this morning the work was completely canceled with gray paint, but the shadow is still visible on the wall of the portrait of the Knight who resisted the removal of urban decor workers.

aleXsandro Palombo had decided to leave his mark on the island, the district that saw the birth and growth of the young Silvio Berlusconi, once a working-class place and the beating heart of the Milanese Communist Party and today a fashionable and luxury district, a symbol of the financial capitalism of the new futuristic Milan.