Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Vandalism “War is a terrible thing, and vandalism was only a matter of time” – the founder of the Igor Museum was shocked by the burial of a monument in a Russian cemetery

May 9, 2022
in World Europe
Lena Selén, founder of the Igor Museum in the village of Degerby, says the vandalism of the cemetery was only a matter of time.

Of the year 1944 The forced surrender of Porkkala still lives in the small Igor Museum in the village of Degerby in Inkoo. The forced surrender served as the final show of World War II and shocked the entire country.

In addition to the actual museum building, the area also includes the Kolsar Russian Cemetery, which was vandalized a little further away from the building last weekend.

Police in Western Uusimaa said on Monday that the monument in the cemetery had been smeared and the letter Z had been painted with spray paint. The letter has become a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The letter Z was painted on the gate of the Russian cemetery in Kolsar, Kirkkonummi. The photo was taken on Monday. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva

Igor Museum founder, Lena Selén, knows everything about Kolsar Cemetery. However, he only gets to know about vandalism when HS calls.

Knowledge makes Selén apea.

“Something like this is what we have been afraid of. War is always a terrible thing, and vandalism has only been a matter of time, ”says Selén.

He emphasizes that the purpose of the museum is not to take a stand on things, but to pass on information about history.

“When people tell their own story, we pass it on to visitors. Knowing history is extremely important, but we should not move it to the present day. ”

Selenium according to the Igor Museum has caused emotions for half and another over the decades.

“If you knew how much anger we’ve had since the museum opened in 1997, you’d be amazed.”

When the museum opened, veterans of the Finnish wars were especially angry.

“But they forgave us.”

Selén has noticed that a certain kind of anger always rises from somewhere, no matter what.

“It’s relevant, if you can say so,” he says.

Soviet soldiers, civilians and children who died during the Porkkala lease period, 1944-1956, have been buried in Kolsari Cemetery. There are a total of 489 graves in the area. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva

Selenium thinks that a group that vandalized the cemetery over the weekend has taken a stand on behalf of Russia. As the museum was prepared in advance for the possibility of vandalism, a surveillance camera and a sign indicating it were installed in the area.

“Over the years, we have had a huge number of both Russian and Ukrainian tourists. We have, of course, hoped that nothing like this would happen.

Selén also thinks about what happens when the news is reported. For example, do readers think that the museum supports Russia in any way?

“Vandalism predicts that something else may happen. I hope that doesn’t happen, ”Selén says.

Recommended

