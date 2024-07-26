Vandalism | The wall of the State Council castle was scratched at night – it could be washed with a pressure washer

Vandalism|Five people splashed a red substance on the wall of the Government Palace the night before Friday. The police are investigating the matter as an act of vandalism.

Government Castle was smeared with a red, paint-like substance the night before Friday, says the leading expert of the preparedness unit and security group of the Government Office Juha Pallaspuro.

Pallaspuro assessed to STT that the substance might be blood or a mixture of blood and water. Pallaspuro tells HS that the estimate is based on the fact that the substance was removed from the wall by pressure washing and there was no need to use solvents, for example.

Even earlier, he estimated that the substance would hardly come off with normal water washing.

According to Pallaspuro, the substance had been splashed at least on the walls, doors and glass surfaces of the castle. In connection with the splashing, the castle was not defaced with writings and a separate message revealing the motive of the act has not come to the attention of the State Council, says Pallaspuro.

According to Pallaspuro, the five people who vandalized the walls were dressed in black clothes and covered their faces.

He said that the police had visited the crime scene at night and are preparing a criminal report.

Crime Commissioner Anssi Enqvist according to the police have not reached the five suspects by Friday morning. The identity of the suspects and the motive for the act are still shrouded in mystery.

The police are investigating the matter as an act of vandalism. According to the police release, there are surveillance camera recordings of the course of events. According to Enqvist, the camera recording will be used to map the suspects’ movements, such as arriving at and leaving the crime scene.

Enqvist asks anyone who knows more about the matter to share their information at [email protected].

I’m standing cleaning work started on Friday morning.

According to the government office, the front of the building was cleaned with a pressure washer in the morning.