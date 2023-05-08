Vandalism | The sneaky work in the abandoned block of Mellunmäki continues again

The houses awaiting demolition have been thoroughly dismantled during the spring. Demolition of the houses is scheduled to begin in May.

Mellunmäki the closure and supervision of the demolition houses failed. The area to be demolished can be accessed despite the fences, barricading of the doors and supervision.

Fires have been set in the houses again over the weekend, the rescue service of the city of Helsinki said on Sunday on its Twitter account.

Mellunpuisto development oy, which is responsible for the demolition and construction of the area, considers the situation difficult.

Full-time it is not possible to organize security for the demolished buildings, says the CEO of Mellunpuisto Kehitys oy Markus Saari

“Everything is probably possible, but at least there is no decision on continuous guarding. Of course, this is also a question of cost,” says Saari.

On Monday morning, a little before ten, he was not aware that vandalism had taken place again in the demolished houses over the weekend. He also could not say to whom the vandalism should be reported first.

According to Saari, the security arrangements have been decided as needed. During the day, several guard rounds are organized at the buildings, but there is no continuous supervision.

He cannot say how vandalism in the area could be prevented in addition to the previous arrangements.

“It’s a bit difficult to completely isolate such an area. Yes, the youth are resourceful,” he says.

During the spring, the block of apartment buildings awaiting demolition has been the target of vandalism several times. Fires have been set in buildings, the walls of houses have been covered with graffiti, and movable property has been stolen and vandalized. Things have also been thrown out of the windows.

MELLUNMÄN There are seven apartment buildings waiting to be demolished on Pallasentie and Ounasvaarantie. Sixteen new houses will be built on the farm. The name of the new residential block is Mellunpuisto.

The demolition contractor for the delayed project has finally been selected.

“Apparently, the signing of the contract still depends on the decision of one of the companies. In any case, the plan is to start work in May,” says Saari.

