Vandalism The letter Z was stamped on the monument in a Russian cemetery in Kirkkonummi

The letter Z has risen to symbolize support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Kirkkonummi a Russian cemetery has been vandalized with spray paint over the past week, Western Uusimaa police said on Monday.

In addition to vague blemishes, the letter Z has been painted on the memorial in the cemetery, police said.

The letter Z has risen to symbolize support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has been seen, for example, in Russian combat vehicles in Ukraine.

Vandalism investigated as harm. There are no suspects yet. The police ask you to report eyewitness findings and other information to the police on 0295 413 031 or at vihjeet.lansi-uusimaa@poliisi.fi.

Soviet soldiers, civilians and children who died during the Porkkala lease, ie in 1944–1956, have been buried in the cemetery in Kolsar. There are a total of 489 graves in the area. The cemetery has a granite monument to Soviet citizens buried in the area.

Kolsarin The cemetery is one of 39 cemeteries managed by the Finnish state. In Finland, the task agreed in the state agreement is performed by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland.

In practice, the agency has entered into care agreements with various parties for the management of Russian burial sites and monuments.

The agency also reported on the vandalism in Kolsar on Monday.

“We know of no other past vandalism [hautausmailla]”The director Anu Liljeström Says the Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland.

He says the agency reported the vandalism because of transparency. According to him, this is not a broader problem of vandalism.

The care of the graves of Russian war corpses in Finland is based on an agreement between the Government of Finland and the Government of the Russian Federation.