Thursday, August 29, 2024
Vandalism | The Karelia Federation criticizes the scratches on Lönnrot's statue: "Knowledge of history is thin"

August 29, 2024
in World Europe
Vandalism | The Karelia Federation criticizes the scratches on Lönnrot’s statue: “Knowledge of history is thin”
Elias Lönnrot’s statue was defaced with red paint in August.

Karelian Union condemns Elias Lönnrotin in his announcement of the August demolition of the statue.

According to the association, the vandalism shows that the perpetrators’ “historical knowledge of various phenomena, the history of Karelia and the ceded region, and their backgrounds is very thin and they do not know or want to use constructive methods of influence”.

Karjalan Liitto emphasizes that the actions of the Ruškiemustu collective, which registered as thugs, “shouldn’t be given much weight”.

Elias Lönnrot’s statue in Kamppi, Helsinki, was smeared with red paint and “colonialist” was written on its pedestal. Cleaning the statue was assessed costing thousands of euros.

Mischievous the Ruškiemustu collective, made up of Karelian activists, claimed to be the perpetrator of the act. The group works anonymously.

The collective by The motive for knocking down Lönnrot’s statue was, among other things, that “colonialist ways of thinking threaten not only physical land, but also intangible heritage”.

The Karelian Association considers the current discussion about cultural identity and Karelianness to be creating confrontations. In its press release, the association encourages creating a space for “thinking in which a person can simultaneously recognize different cultural influences and traditions in himself and in his background, and appreciate them”.

of HS interviewed experts questioned the claim of the Ruškiemustu collective that Kalevala compiled by Elias Lönnrot would have been a colonialist.

The various member associations of the Karelia Union, founded in 1940, have their own information by almost 18,000 personal members.

