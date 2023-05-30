Vandalism | The green toilet was destroyed in Helsinki’s Vallila to such a poor condition that it had to be removed

Helsinki’s public toilets are a constant target of vandalism. At worst, they have to be renewed, in which case the price rises to 90,000 euros.

In Vallila located in Dallapé park, the green toilet was moved out last week. The toilet was in such bad shape that it could no longer be repaired on the spot. Both the walls and the fixed furniture were broken.

This is not an isolated case. Project manager working in the field of Helsinki’s urban environment Ari-Pekka Muilun according to all public toilets in the inner city are constantly vandalized.

“Messing with paints and scratching the walls is still small. In these, however, the walls and furniture are torn out, in which case you have to take them to a workshop to be repaired or get a completely new toilet instead,” says Muilu.

For example, Pengerpuisto has been missing a public toilet for a year, precisely because of vandalism. We will get a new toilet this year. The purchase price of the green toilet is around 90,000 euros.

Muilun according to them, drug users are behind the destruction of places. According to Muilu, this conclusion can already be drawn from the fact that the number of drug spikes collected from toilets has grown explosively in recent years.

“The toilets have their own bin for needles. They are taken to waste processing in boxes per week,” says Muilu.

Muilu doesn’t think that many people want to use broken and messy public toilets for their proper purpose. No, although the green toilets are cleaned three times a day in summer and twice in winter.

Cleaning costs for one toilet are 1,800 euros per month. On top of this comes the price of electricity and water, as well as security costs, for example. There are 50 public toilets in Helsinki.

Dallapénpuisto according to Muilu, the price of the toilet renovation will rise to closer to 20,000 euros.

There is no exact schedule for that. According to Muilu, there is no real rush to deal with the matter, because the toilet will probably experience the same fate again.

“The only way they stay in good condition is because you can’t get inside,” Muilu states.

Public toilets in Helsinki are free and always open.