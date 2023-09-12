Vandalism | The experienced Tampere businessman had enough of crimes: Already the third burglary in a short time

Tampere’s Farhad Noori’s kiosks have been broken into several times within a short period of time.

To Tampere The owner of the Center 24 kiosk in Keskustor By Farhad Noor the meter was full on Sunday evening.

In less than a week, someone broke into both of his ice cream stands. He has now decided to stop running ice cream kiosks in Tampere.

It saddens Noor, because kiosks have been good places to employ young people.

The nasty cycle started in mid-July, when an intoxicated person went on a rampage and practically destroyed the Center 24 kiosk in Keskustori.

Last week, on Wednesday morning, Noori received information that the ice cream kiosk next to Koskikeskus on Vuolteentori had been broken into. The perpetrator or perpetrators take, among other things, the bottom fund, i.e. a small amount of cash.

“On Sunday at 18:45 I noticed that the kiosk in Sori square had also been broken into. The fund had been taken from there as well.”

Young said that the first emotional surge was strong.

“I thought I’d quit now and set the kiosks on fire. Well, not now anyway, but now I’m taking them away and I won’t continue the activity next summer. I have a contract with the city, but it needs to be negotiated.”

The operation of the Center 24 kiosk in Keskustor continues for the time being.

Young is worried about the direction of Finland as a whole.

“My question is, in which direction is Finland going? Property is broken into and stolen every single day, and the police only advises to file a crime report online. It doesn’t help anything these days.”

Noori asked the police to come to Sori square many times.

“It’s a minute’s walk from the police station. Finally, after about four hours, the police came.”

The ice cream stand next to Koskikeskus on Vuolteentori had been broken into at the turn of August and September. See also Accidents The man fell twice into the abyss in Kallahti - the touring skate company saved the ice

Particularly Noori is upset about the events of mid-July. The riot broke the kiosk and Noori called the emergency center, which said that she had forwarded the emergency request to the police.

Noori said in July that she asked the emergency center for help for the first time at 22:35 because of a threatening customer. When the man returned and started destroying the kiosk, help was called at 01:15, 01:25 and 01:34. Finally, the police arrived at the scene at 01.39.

Noori is considering delaying the police’s action to be evaluated by the court.