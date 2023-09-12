Tuesday, September 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vandalism | The experienced Tampere businessman had enough of crimes: Already the third burglary in a short time

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Vandalism | The experienced Tampere businessman had enough of crimes: Already the third burglary in a short time

Tampere’s Farhad Noori’s kiosks have been broken into several times within a short period of time.

To Tampere The owner of the Center 24 kiosk in Keskustor By Farhad Noor the meter was full on Sunday evening.

In less than a week, someone broke into both of his ice cream stands. He has now decided to stop running ice cream kiosks in Tampere.

It saddens Noor, because kiosks have been good places to employ young people.

The nasty cycle started in mid-July, when an intoxicated person went on a rampage and practically destroyed the Center 24 kiosk in Keskustori.

Last week, on Wednesday morning, Noori received information that the ice cream kiosk next to Koskikeskus on Vuolteentori had been broken into. The perpetrator or perpetrators take, among other things, the bottom fund, i.e. a small amount of cash.

“On Sunday at 18:45 I noticed that the kiosk in Sori square had also been broken into. The fund had been taken from there as well.”

See also  United States | Judge agrees to Trump's request: Attorney outside court can examine documents seized by FBI

Young said that the first emotional surge was strong.

“I thought I’d quit now and set the kiosks on fire. Well, not now anyway, but now I’m taking them away and I won’t continue the activity next summer. I have a contract with the city, but it needs to be negotiated.”

The operation of the Center 24 kiosk in Keskustor continues for the time being.

Young is worried about the direction of Finland as a whole.

“My question is, in which direction is Finland going? Property is broken into and stolen every single day, and the police only advises to file a crime report online. It doesn’t help anything these days.”

Noori asked the police to come to Sori square many times.

“It’s a minute’s walk from the police station. Finally, after about four hours, the police came.”

The ice cream stand next to Koskikeskus on Vuolteentori had been broken into at the turn of August and September. Picture: Jukka Manninen

See also  Accidents The man fell twice into the abyss in Kallahti - the touring skate company saved the ice

Particularly Noori is upset about the events of mid-July. The riot broke the kiosk and Noori called the emergency center, which said that she had forwarded the emergency request to the police.

Noori said in July that she asked the emergency center for help for the first time at 22:35 because of a threatening customer. When the man returned and started destroying the kiosk, help was called at 01:15, 01:25 and 01:34. Finally, the police arrived at the scene at 01.39.

Noori is considering delaying the police’s action to be evaluated by the court.

#Vandalism #experienced #Tampere #businessman #crimes #burglary #short #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin assessed the possibility of deprivatization in Russia

Putin assessed the possibility of deprivatization in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result