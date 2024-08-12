Vandalism | The Elias Lönnrot sculpture was knocked down in Helsinki

Vandalism|The police system does not show that a criminal report has been filed for messing up the sculpture.

12.8. 20:55

Elias Lönnrot – sculpture is messed up in Helsinki. The statue is located in Kamppi in the Lönnrot park.

The statue is daubed with red paint, and “colonialist” is written on its pedestal.

The command center of the Helsinki police reports that the authorities are aware of the incident. However, no criminal report has been filed for the vandalism, or if there is, it did not show up in the system until Monday, at least around 8 p.m.

The management center says that in similar cases it may have been a crime called damage.

No criminal complaint has been filed with the police about the messed up statue.

Sculpture was unveiled in 1902, and did Emil WikströmHelsinki Art Museum HAM says on their website. In the sculpture, Lönnrot sits on a poetry collection trip and writes down songs. To his left sits the national epic From the Kalevala familiar Väinämöinen.

The work belongs to the art collection of the city of Helsinki, which is managed and curated by HAM, the website says.

The sculpture depicts Elias Lönnrot, who is sitting next to Väinämöinen, known from the Kalevala.

in the 19th century Lönnrot was one of the most significant developers of the Finnish language. He is known from the Kalevala as well Cantelettare as an assembler. He collected their poems from, for example, Karelia.

In the public debate, speeches have come up that the Kalevala is about cultural belonging. The American scientist pondered In Yle’s article in 2019, that Finns’ relationship with Karelians had features of colonialism.