THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 02:02



Vandalism continues in the Calnegre-Cabo Cope Regional Park, on the coast of Lorca and Águilas. The last attack on public furniture in the protected area occurred yesterday, when someone knocked down two of the bollards that prevent vehicle access to the abandoned Ciscar Civil Guard barracks –or Siscal–, in the Lorca sector of the park. This destruction is added to others that have also occurred recently, and that remain unrepaired by the Ministry of the Environment: the saw cut of several of these wooden elements installed to avoid parking next to the beaches of La Junquera and the barracks.

The General Directorate of Natural Environment recently undertook a revegetation with native plants in the section between the Rambla de los Hierros and the Ciscar barracks, which it protected with posts. For several years, every action by the Community in the park has been responded to with acts of sabotage.