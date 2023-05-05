Vandalism at the consulate | Finland has responded to Russia’s note

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the officials of Åland have close relations, and information has been exchanged about this as well,” says Veronica Thörnroos. According to him, the people of Åland are not worried about the situation.

Finland has responded to the note sent by Russia, which was related to the vandalism that happened at the Russian consulate in Åland.

The incident happened at the consulate late Sunday evening. According to the police the consulate’s mailbox was torn down from its stand and a beer bottle was thrown at the window, with the result that the window was broken.

The Russian news agency Tass, on the other hand, claimed that a group of people had thrown an “explosive audio device” into the consulate area on the night between Sunday and Monday. According to Tassi, the act would have “endangered the life and health of the staff of the Russian diplomatic mission”.

As a result of the incident, Russia sent Finland a note in which, according to Russia, Finland was required to take action as a result of the vandalism against the Russian consulate in Åland. HS told about the Russian note and Tassi’s story on Wednesday.

Finland head of the topical communication unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shirpa Nyberg tells HS that Finland has responded to the note sent by Russia.

“It is an established practice that when a country sends such a note, we respond to it. We have also responded to Russia and stated that we take this incident seriously and have passed the information on to the police,” says Nyberg.

“Such an answer has been delivered to Russia, and now the police in Åland [ilkivaltaa] investigates.”

Nyberg also says that Åland has been informed about the matter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the officials of Åland have close relations, and information has been exchanged about this as well,” says Nyberg.

Åland the county councilor leading the provincial government Veronica Thornroos also says that communication between Åland and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs works well.

“I have been informed by my own staff, but also by the police,” he says.

According to Thörnroos, the people of Åland are not worried about the situation, even though the case has been big news in Åland.

However, he believes that vandalism will upset the residents of the province.

“Of course, the people of Åland are sorry when private property is not respected. It doesn’t matter if the owner is Russia or anyone else. Private property must be respected. It is very important for the people of Åland.”

Thörnroos says that Åland strongly trusts the Finnish president and the foreign minister.

“I believe that the people of Åland are very satisfied with how the Finnish government has handled this situation and all situations related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Thörnroos does not comment on Russia’s reactions to the consulate vandalism case. He states that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will comment on the matter.

“Foreign policy does not belong to our political field,” says the county councilor.