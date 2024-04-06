Burning containers, petty thefts in broad daylight and on the street, breaking windows to break into parked vehicles and attempts to steal fuel from trucks. Vandalism has returned to La Aljorra and with it the anger of the residents of this town, who demand more police presence in the area and accelerate the installation of the Local Police detachment that Mayor Noelia Arroyo promised at the beginning of this legislature.

The last acts of vandalism took place in the early hours of this Saturday, where some kids, according to neighborhood sources, set fire to up to half a dozen garbage containers. Firefighters had to intervene several times to put out the flames. Among the affected streets are Alonso Pineda and Camino del Cementerio, but also San Rafael.

The neighbors do not rule out starting up once again the street patrols that in previous years have monitored the streets of the town. Their objective is to persuade vandals and thieves and put an end to insecurity in the town, although they believe that the Local Police of Cartagena and the Civil Guard should be in charge of them directly.

These events were reported yesterday in a statement by the MC councilor, María Antonia Pérez Galindo. “Cases of burning containers are being generated again, now added to the sabotage of parked vehicles with the extraction of diesel from their tanks,” she explained.

Lack of maintenance



The Cartagena mayor pointed out that the accumulation of waste and garbage remains next to the treatment plant, the lack of maintenance on rural roads with potholes in the roads and the lack of sanitation network to serve a dozen dispersed rural centers, “These are other problems that the residents of La Aljorra bring to us and that the City Council should solve urgently.”