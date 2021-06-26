State in which one of the premises of the Las Dunas shopping center was left due to vandalism. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

Fed up, angry and unsure. This is how the residents, merchants and businessmen of Cabo de Palos feel, especially those in the vicinity of the Las Dunas shopping center, because of the bottle-making, the fights and the vandalism of recent weekends. Several hundred young people meet on Friday and Saturday nights until well in