Vandalism | A serial killer was moving around Seinäjoki at night – The police urges you to check the condition of the vehicles

On Seinäjoki In Kasper’s residential area, the tires of several cars were punctured with a knife on the night between Thursday and Friday, says the Ostrobothnia Police Department in its release.

According to preliminary information from the police, at least 1-3 tires of at least 13 different cars were punctured by hitting them with a knife.

The police caught up with two men near the event area and arrested them as suspects.

The police ask the residents of the area to check the condition of their vehicles and, if necessary, report a crime to the police.