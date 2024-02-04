The UANL Tigres will make their presentation at the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024their participation in this edition will begin in the first round when facing the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer.
In the first leg, the Mexican team will travel to Vancouver, Canada to play at the Westhills Stadium where they will seek to take advantage for the second leg at 'El Volcán'.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this debut in the Concacaf zone tournament.
ViX+ (United States) and ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: Y. Talaoka.
Defenses: M. Laborda, R. Vaselinovic, T. Blackmon.
Media: A. Cubas, A. Adekugbe, R. Laryea, A. Ahmed, P. Vite.
Forwards: B. White and R. Gauld.
The Canadian team has had four preparation games prior to their start of activity in the Concacaf tournament and in the MLS season, where they have recorded one win, one draw and two losses.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán.
Defenses: J. Garza, G. Pizarro, S. Caetano, J. Angulo, D. Lainez.
Media: F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, J. Brunetta.
Forwards: S. Córdova and N. Ibáñez.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team is making good progress during its debut in Clausura 2024, registering 10 units after three wins and a draw, so they are undefeated this year.
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Tigres UANL.
