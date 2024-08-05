Club Universidad Nacional advanced to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024after finishing second in Group A and therefore will face the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The blue and gold team advanced to the next round after losing to Austin FC and draw and win the penalty shootout against Club de Fútbol Monterrey, for its part, the Canadian team finished leader of Group G, surpassing LAFC and Tijuana, respectively.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between interleague clubs.
City: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Stadium: BC Place Stadium
Date: August 7th
Schedule: To be confirmed
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tijuana
|
3-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
LAFC
|
2-2
|
Leagues Cup
|
Wrexham
|
1-4 D
|
Friendly
|
Houston Dynamo
|
3-4 D
|
MLS
|
Sporting KC
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monterrey
|
1-1 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
Austin FC
|
3-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Pachuca
|
2-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
FC Juarez
|
1-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Saints
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
The Canadian team advanced to the next round as undefeated leaders after tying LAFC and defeat Tijuana, thus earning their place in the round of 16.
The university students won the penalty shootout against Monterrey, after a 1-1 draw in regular time, to advance to the next phase of the tournament.
Vancouver Whitecaps: Yohei Takaoka; Mathías Laborda, Belal Halbouni, Bjørn Inge Utvik; Sebastian Berhalter, Ralph Priso, Andrés Cubas, Alessandro Schöpf; Fafà Picault, B. White, Ryan Raposo.
UNAM Pumas: Julio Gonzalez; Pablo Bennevendo, Nathan, Lisandro Magallan, Ruben Duarte; Ulysses Rivas, Jose Caicedo; Jorge Ruvalcaba, Ignacio Pussetto, Cesar Huerta and Guillermo Martinez.
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Pumas UNAM
