One of the most attractive games of this date in the MLS is between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy. Both teams want to leave everything on the pitch to be able to win and add three.
The Vancouver team comes from winning at home 2-1 against Austin, with this victory, they are positioned in ninth place in the Western Conference with 8 units.
For its part, the Los Angeles team has gone 6 games without defeat, leaving behind the bad start to the season where it was hard for them to win. Now, they present themselves with a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Union.
With this victory, the LA Galaxy reached 22 points, and they are in the penultimate position in the Western Conference, only above the Colorado squad. That is why they know that a victory in this game is important to gradually get out of the basement.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Yohei Takaoka, Martins, Vaselinovic, Blackmon, Gauld, Schopf, Cubas, Berhalter, Vite, White, and Levonte Johnson.
Jonathan Klinsmann, Leerdam, Mavinga, Calegari, Douglas Costa, Brugman, Delgado, Riqui Puig, Boyd, Edwards and Judd.
Vancouver 0-2 LA Galaxy.
