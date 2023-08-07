The protagonist of the Leagues Cup 2023 on Friday night was the goalkeeper of tigersNahuel Guzman Palomeque. The feline team suffered more than expected by their fans throughout the match, even at some point they were ‘eliminated’, because the Canadians were the first to score through a spectacular goal from Pedro Vite.
However, the ‘U’ of Nuevo León: brand new champion of Mexican soccer, based on hierarchy and forcefulness, managed to tie at minute fifty-three and then took the series in a penalty shootout, where Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque did his thing and became, not only a hero after saving a penalty that was decisivebut also show man for his unexpected way of distracting collectors.
First with mimic acts and then taking a streamer out of his mouth, the goalkeeper of the auriazul squad stole the attention of the cameramen and caused laughter among the Tigres fans themselves, who never cease to be surprised by ‘Patón’s’ follies, but also from the rivals, who did not fully understand what the goalkeeper was doing.
It must be remembered that the behavior of the goalkeepers prior to a penalty shot is now conditioned, due to the ‘anti Dibu Martínez law’, created after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, for which Guzmán earned a yellow card after of mimicry.
However, this did not stop the Argentine, who took a streamer out of his mouth, risking being painted yellow again. On this last occasion it worked, as the Vancouver Whitecaps player shot his penalty in a very bad way and Nahuel Guzmán ended it by saving. Then Fernando Gorriarán would score the final and thus Tigres advanced to the round of 16.
In Mexico, journalists and fans hit Nahuel Guzmán with everything for his attitudes in the series of penalties, calling him a “clown” and even a cheat. However, Vanni Sartini, coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps, despite being directly affected by the attitudes of ‘Patón’, laughed with him at the end of the game and congratulated him on advancing to the next round.
