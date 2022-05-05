Vance won the Republican primary in Ohio for a nomination for a senatorial seat and will face Democratic Senator Tim Ryan at 37.

They call them rednecks, because they spend their lives hunched over the steering wheel of the tractor, roasting their necks in the sun of the fields of the Midwestor, with a term that well expresses the crudeness that the American language can have, white trash, that ‘foundry meat’ that breaks its back in the industries of the ‘rust belt’.

To define them there is also a sweeter sounding word, hillbillywhich however hides a deep contempt and could be equivalent to Italian ‘buffalo‘. In any case, these are whites impoverished by deindustrialization, frustrated by the death of the American dream that has not even touched them and angry, very angry.

Vance, from publishing phenomenon to political phenomenon

To tell their epic (a miserable epic, made up of small daily battles that start the same again the next day) is JD Vance in a book whose original title is precisely ‘Hillbilly Elegy‘and which came out in August 2016 in the United States with extraordinary timing because it told exactly that people that a few months later would bring Donald Trump at the White House.

What was once an editorial phenomenon is about to become a political phenomenon: Vance won the Republican primary in Ohio for a nomination for a seat as senator and at 37 he will face Democratic Senator Tim Ryan.

Pushed by a Netflix movies directed by Ron Howard and performed by Glenn Closethe novel was also a success in Italy, where it was published in 2017 by Garzanti with the most sweetened title of ‘American Elegy‘. And it is a text that, more and better than many political sages, can help to understand what restlessness is moving in the womb of America, the one that decides who wins an election and cannot find Ukraine on the map.

Vance the hooters knows them well because he was one of them. He was born and raised in the poor county of Jacksonin Kentukyit’s at Middletowncommunity ofOhio devastated by heroin. The characters in her book are violent, misogynistic and xenophobic hillbillies but strongly sympathetic within them and custodians of their own sense of honor and standard bearers of self-made justice. An explosive cocktail that had recognized in Trump his own language and his anger towards the elites of New York and Washington, guilty of having forgotten them.

Vance does not like to consider himself a political scientistnor a sociologist nor a politic and in its history there are no good or bad as there is no moral judgment. The elegy, even before being of a group of losers, is that of a ramshackle, dysfunctional, stormy and violent family with a psychotic mother and evanescent father figures replaced by a tough grandmother as steel. The protagonist, who is nothing more than a reflection of the author, manages to grab that dream that all those around him have escaped, but his redemption is built on the fatigue of his grandparents who have kept temptations and monsters at bay – a starting from his mother – who turned around him and who in the end, far from being defeated, constitute the humus that will feed his stories among abandoned mines, squalid mobile homes, warehouses and steel mills.

“Unemployment, poverty, divorce, drugs; my homeland is a place of misery. Not surprisingly, white proletarians are America’s most pessimistic social group with a tendency to blame everyone but themselves, ”says Vance of his characters. Again: it is not a moral judgment, but only a way of looking at the abyss when you are aware that you have stopped a step away from falling into it.

