The United States needs former head of state Donald Trump to return to the White House, says US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. His words are quoted by RIA News.

“Look at the photo where he raises his fist after the assassination attempt. All of America was with him. And what he called for: to fight, to fight for America. Even at that moment, he was thinking about us,” he said.

Vance also said he was accepting the nomination as vice presidential candidate.

Axios previously reported that Trump chose Vance because he is a young, energetic, and smart politician with a special background. He served in Iraq and was elected to the Senate on his first try.