Dina Mahmoud (London)

Western analytical circles agreed that the selection of US Senator James D. Vance as a candidate for the position of Vice President on the ticket of the Republican candidate for the presidential elections, Donald Trump, greatly enhances the chances of broad changes in US foreign policy, if the Republicans return to the White House.

Senator Vance, 39, a former Marine and new to politics in general, has adopted very similar foreign policy orientations to Trump, including a tendency to deal more forcefully with what the former president and current Republican candidate sees as threats posed by hostile forces to his country on the international stage.

Analytical circles stressed that Vance’s previous statements reveal his complete conviction in the “America First” principle that Trump embraces, even if that comes at the expense of the country’s traditional alliances with other Western powers, most notably the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

These statements also indicate that the candidate for the position of vice president on the “Republican” ticket is more inclined to formulate diplomatic solutions to the Ukrainian crisis that has been ongoing for about two and a half years, to the extent that he previously called for reaching a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev.

In an article published in the New York Times last April, Vance – who had previously opposed the approval of billions of dollars in aid to Kiev – stressed the need for the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to commit to adopting a defensive strategy that would stop the bloodshed and prepare the atmosphere for negotiations to end the armed conflict.

In light of these statements, the British Sky News network quoted what it described as a “former senior British defense official” as saying that the victory of Trump and Vance in the November 5 elections could lead to the “immediate termination” of all US financial and military aid directed to the Ukrainian government.

This prompted pro-Kiev analysts to express their hope that the expected “republican” administration would include other elements that tend to support Zelensky’s government, in order to achieve what they described as “a kind of balance” in the approach that this administration is expected to follow regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

At the same time, Western analysts called on the European members of NATO to begin developing serious plans aimed at enhancing their military capabilities, in order to ensure deterring any threats that threaten them, in anticipation of the Republican billionaire winning the presidency again, and returning to the White House, four years after he left it.

These analysts pointed to an article published by J.D. Vance in the British newspaper, the Financial Times, last February, in which he said that the United States “has provided a blanket of security for Europe for far too long,” criticizing the countries of the old continent for reducing their military budgets, the size of their armed forces, and their combat capabilities, following the end of the Cold War in the early nineties of the last century.

Vance considered that what he described as “the money that Europe did not spend on defending” itself represents something like a “hidden tax” imposed on the American people to ensure the security of the continent’s countries, pointing to the financial burden resulting from that, in light of the fact that the US defense budget is approaching one trillion dollars annually.