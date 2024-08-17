Home policy

From: Laura May

Press Split

JD Vance rails against childless women, abortion and strikes. According to polls, this image makes him the most unpopular US vice-candidate.

Washington – Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance has never been particularly popular. When he announced his candidacy, his approval ratings in opinion polls were already rather poor and more Americans voted against the US Senator from Ohio in the 2024 US election than for him.

In the so-called “net rating”, a method of comparing supporters and opponents of a candidate, Vance only achieved a negative -3 points at the beginning. The many negative headlines about Vance in the past week further worsened his ratings and gave the 40-year-old republican currently the worst poll numbers for a vice-candidate in the history of his party and in modern US history.

JD Vance most unpopular running mate after controversial statements before US election

His past comments calling Harris a “childless cat lady,” his past support for a nationwide abortion ban, and even an unfounded Internet rumor about having sex with a couch are all denting Vance’s image. Donald Trump’s Republican vice presidential candidate has an approval rating of -9 percent, according to recent polls, with 33 percent of voters viewing him favorably and 42 percent unfavorably. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris and the Democrats’ running mate, scores a good +5 points in comparison.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

His support of Trump’s questionable statements in the X-talk with Elon Musk, in which he calls for striking workers to be fired, also damages JD Vance’s image. ABC News has compared the popularity ratings of the opinion polling institute “FiveThirtyEight” for vice presidential candidates from the past US election campaigns: “We applied our current average popularity poll formula to old polls of six newly elected vice presidents from the past 20 years, and none of them ever had such a low average net favorability rating as Vance’s,” writes the news platform.

“We don’t believe opinion polls” – Vance less popular than Alaska Governor Palin

This is even less than the Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in 2008, whose popularity fell to -2 percent, reports The IndependentWhen Alaska Governor Palin ran alongside John McCain in the US election campaign, she experienced a catastrophic decline in her popularity, reaching a high of +21 in August 2008 before eventually collapsing by 23 percent.

The only elected vice president who was more unpopular than Palin but still rated higher than Vance was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, who landed at -4 points in the 2016 election campaign. With -9 points, however, JD Vance is by far the most unpopular vice presidential candidate in modern US history. He himself seems unimpressed by the numbers. “We don’t believe opinion polls,” Vance said this week in an interview with ABC News. (lm)