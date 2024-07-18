NYT: Vance officially accepts Trump’s vice presidential nomination

Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio has formally accepted the nomination for vice president of the United States alongside former US leader Donald Trump in prime time at the Republican National Convention, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Vance has been full of praise for Trump, highlighted his own youth, and attacked US President Joe Biden as a symbol of the “corrupt Washington insiders” who have exploited Americans for generations. “Joe Biden has been a politician in Washington longer than I’ve been alive — I’m 39 years old,” he said.

As the publication notes, Vance’s high point came during the Republican convention, which focused on both party unity and attacks on the Biden administration for its policies on immigration, trade, the economy, and national security. It is specified that the politician pointed out the contrast between the state of the Republican Party and the seething chaos of the Democrats, including the growing “insurrection” against Biden.

Earlier, Vance said that the US needs Trump to return to the White House. According to him, the former American leader calls for fighting for America and even at the time of the assassination attempt, he was thinking about US citizens.