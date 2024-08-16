Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, defends Trump’s statement in an interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk (montage) © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Trump has drawn anger from some unions with a statement he made during his conversation with Musk. Vance claims it was all just a misunderstanding.

Kent County, Michigan – One of Donald Trump’s latest gaffes has already had consequences. The presidential candidate of the republican had said to Musk in a live conversation with tech billionaire Elon Musk about striking employees: “When they go on strike, you say: That’s OK, then you’re all gone. You’re all gone. Every one of you is gone.” One of the most influential US unions, the United Auto Workers (UAW), reacted according to a report by the German Press Agency with a labor law complaint at the federal level.

Trump’s running mate in the US election in November, JD Vance, now tried to do damage control. During a rally in Michigan on Wednesday (14 August), Vance said that Trump had talked about “firing the employees of Twitter“ spoken.

Vance defends Trump’s resignation statement and claims Trump spoke of “Twitter employees”

According to Vance, Trump was not referring to the dismissal of “autoworkers.” UAW says it represents more than 400,000 active workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico – primarily from the auto industry. At the end of July, the union backed the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Vance claimed that Trump “talked about firing the employees at Twitter who are using their power to censor American citizens.” The Ohio senator agreed with Trump, saying, “If you’re preventing Americans from exercising their First Amendment rights, you absolutely should be fired.”

“Economic terrorism”: Criticism after Trump’s statement about layoffs in Musk conversation

The Trump and Vance campaign has not yet responded to the question of whether Vance’s statement was referring to X employees who had gone on strike, writes PoliticoIn the United States, the right to strike is protected at the federal level – it is illegal to fire or intimidate workers who threaten to strike.

Opposite Politico The president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O’Brian, said of Trump’s comment in X-Talk with Musk: “Firing workers for organizing, striking and exercising their rights as Americans is economic terrorism.” The Brotherhood of Teamsters, known as “Teamsters” for short, is the union of transportation workers in the USA. Vance claimed that the Teamsters president had misinterpreted Trump’s statement.

US election 2024: “Trump cannot afford to lose any group of voters”

In a report by Business Insider It is unclear which company Trump was referring to. Trump’s campaign also did not respond to a request for clarification. Politically, unions traditionally support DemocratsHowever, Christian Grose, a political science professor at the University of California, told BIthat some members of US unions have recently been more open to voting for the Republicans. Trump was therefore seeking the support of the Teamsters.

In response to the former president’s comment, political scientist Trish Crouse said: “Given how much this race has tightened, Trump cannot afford to lose any group of voters, and especially not unionists.” Unions are a politically strong force in the US – also due to their ability to mobilize, explained Grose. The influence of unions is particularly great in some swing states.

Polls on the US election: Harris leads Trump in five swing states

The “Swing State Project”. Cook Political Reports According to polls, Harris is currently leading the swing states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania by one percentage point, Arizona by two, and Michigan and Wisconsin by as much as three percentage points. In Nevada, Trump is three percentage points ahead of the Vice President. In Georgia, both candidates are tied. (pav)