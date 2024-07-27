Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Trump’s running mate Vance is under fire for his comments about “childless cat women.” He claims his words have been misinterpreted.

Washington, DC – The Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance made headlines in recent days when he, among other things, Kamala Harris as “one of those childless cat women.” Now Trump’s “running mate” is defending his sexist statements. “The simple argument I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really believe it changes your perspective. And in a pretty profound way,” Vance said in an interview.

The media were misrepresenting his statements. Rather, he wanted to make it clear that the Democratic Party had become hostile to families and children. He did not want to criticize women who did not have children.

Vance defends sexist statements – and speaks of dangers posed by immigration

Vance, now 39, had said in an interview with the TV station FoxNews among others, leading Democratic politicians – including Vice President Kamala Harris – were described as “childless cat women” who were unhappy with their lives. The statements have now resurfaced on social media and have caused a lot of criticism. Actress Jennifer Aniston (55), who became famous primarily through the series “Friends”, wrote, for example: “I really can’t believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States.”

“The thing you are most proud of is the fact that you have children,” Vance said when asked about his comments from back then. What gives life the most meaning is the family, not achievements like degrees. The senator continued: “When I raised the issue of not having enough babies, many liberals and many leftists said we could just replace American children with immigrants.” He has nothing against immigrants and is married to the daughter of immigrants. “But if a society does not have enough children to replace itself, that is an extremely dangerous and destabilizing thing.”

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance cheers after Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © Annabelle Gordon/Imago

The republican In mid-July, Senator Vance, who is married to the daughter of Indian immigrants and has three children, was officially nominated as the running mate of Donald Trump for the US presidential election in November. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been married to Doug Emhoff since 2014, who has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship.

Nothing has come of the peace-loving intentions: Republicans launch attack on Harris

Earlier this week, according to media reports, several high-ranking Republican officials, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, called on party members not to attack Harris because of her gender or skin color, but rather to focus on Harris’s political record. However, the Republicans have so far hardly adhered to the requirement; Donald Trump, who initially presented himself as a peacemaker, has changed his stance since Biden’s withdrawal and attacks Harris practically non-stop.

The likely Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has meanwhile accused the Republicans around Trump of questioning the basic freedoms of the US population. At a campaign rally in front of the US teachers’ union on Thursday, Harris said: “While you are teaching students what democracy and representative government are, extremists are attacking the precious freedom to vote. While you are trying to create safe and welcoming places for our children to learn, extremists are attacking our freedom to live safe from gun violence.”

Harris attacks Republicans: Trump and Vance want “land of hate”

Referring to Republicans’ opposition to stricter gun laws, Harris added: “They have the audacity to tell teachers to strap on a gun in the classroom – while refusing to pass sensible gun laws.” Harris said the role of teachers was “critically important” and described them as “visionaries.” The teachers’ union was the first to endorse Harris.

Harris speaks of people who want to live in a “land of chaos, fear, hate” – pictures of Donald Trump and JD Vance are shown. This is countered by several of her promises, such as the fight against gun violence and for universal health insurance. (dpa/AFP)