From: Babett Gumbrecht

For Vance, the singer is just a billionaire with no connection to the problems of most Americans. It’s just a shame that Trump is also a billionaire.

Washington DC – Trump’s running mate JD Vance called Taylor Swift “a billionaire who is out of touch with the interests and problems of most Americans.” Vance was responding to the US singer’s post on Tuesday (September 10) in which she criticized the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris However, the accusation was not well received on social networks, as Donald Trumpwith whom Vance campaigned, is also a billionaire.

X users criticize Vance: Billionaire’s jibe against Swift does not go down well with users

The senator from Ohio spoke to the news channel shortly after the TV debate between Harris and Trump FoxNews. Martha MacCallum, the station’s host, asked Vance about megastar Swift’s support for Harris, whose political opinions many Americans would be interested in.

“I don’t think most Americans – whether they like her music, are fans of her or not – are influenced by a prominent billionaire,” Vance replied.

Many users on the platform X (formerly Twitter) subsequently made reference to the statement. “That makes you think,” posted one user on X along with a photo of Trump in his apartment decorated entirely in gold. Another user wrote: “In summary, they are very angry at a billionaire just because she is a billionaire and she does not support her billionaire.”

2021 misstep: Swift takes up Vance’s “cat lady” comment

This is not the first exchange of blows between Swift and Vance. The singer posted her support on Tuesday evening on Instagram and signed the post with “Childless Cat Lady” (Childless cat lady) in reference to a comment made by Vance in 2021.

“We are practically controlled in this country by the Democrats “It is governed,” he said, “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are unhappy with their own lives and the choices they have made and therefore want to make the rest of the country unhappy too.”

US election: Hundreds of thousands visit registration website after Swift post

In her post on Tuesday evening, which was addressed to her more than 284 million followers, Swift not only promoted presidential candidate Harris, but also urged her followers to cast their vote. She posted a link that attracted more than 400,000 people to the voter registration page for the US election in November within 24 hours.

The figures were provided by the operators of the vote.gov website to variety confirmed. The 34-year-old posted a custom link for her fans on Instagram. For comparison: In the previous week, the page had an average of around 30,000 visitors per day.

The Democrats and Republicans have less than two months left before the Americans cast their votes. The election will take place on November 5th. (bg)