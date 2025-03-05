The United States vice president, JD Vanceprovoked on Tuesday the angers of the United Kingdom and France to Talk to some contempt for European armies that are being offered to send troops to Ukraine by ensuring that they lack the military experience to do so. In an interview with Fox News, The vice president did not hesitate to point out That an agreement on rare earths between the United States and Ukraine is a more practical deterrence against Russian president Vladimir Putin than a peace force for postwar ukraine that includes “some random country.”

For Vance, the economic pact “is a much better security guarantee than 20,000 random country troops that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years. ” They do not have the experience on the battlefield or the military team necessary to make a real difference, “said Vance in an X message.

France and the United Kingdom soon react Since the British prime minister Keir Starmer, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, leads the call in favor of a peacekeeping force after the conflict in Ukraine to prevent Russia from invading whether Moscow and kyiv reach a fire.

The leader of reform uk, Nigel Faragehe told the station GB News that “Vance is wrong.” The politician recalled that “DFor 20 years in Afghanistanin proportion to our size compared to that of the United States, we spent the same amount of money, we put the same number of men and women there and suffered the same losses. “Farage has not hesitated to emphasize that his country has supported the United States during those two decades, making exactly the same contribution.” They may be six times larger, but we did our part, “he said.

The Republican clarifies

It has not been the only one. Defense spokeswoman for the Democratic Liberal Party, Helen Maguireformer Royal Military Police officer who served in Iraq, He has asked the United Kingdom ambassador to Washington to request Vance apologies. “He is erasing the hundreds of British soldiers who gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said. “I saw firsthand how American and British soldiers bravely fought together, shoulder shoulder. This is a sinister attempt to deny that reality,” he added.

Before the stir, Vance has returned to the fore to clarify that he was not referring to the armies of France and the United Kingdom since “both have bravely fought with the United States during the last twenty years and more.” The vice president has tried to go out of the controversy caused, especially in the United Kingdom.





From France, the Minister of Armed Forces, Sèbastien Lecornu, has remembered the deceased French military In recent decades, many in Misiones with the United States. “They deserve the respect of our allies,” he said in the French Parliament, reaping the applause of the deputies, after celebrating that Vance would clarify his words.